ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 0.00 6.25M 0.04 84.36 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.27 34.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. ATIF Holdings Limited is presently more expensive than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 205,788,416.58% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has 14.04% stronger performance.

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.