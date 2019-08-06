ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Contrasting side by side

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.67 N/A 0.04 84.36 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ATIF Holdings Limited and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.