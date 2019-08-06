ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Contrasting side by side

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|28.67
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows ATIF Holdings Limited and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
