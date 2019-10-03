ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Comparing side by side

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 0.00 6.25M 0.04 84.36 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 206,837,210.84% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Competitively, Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has 3.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has 14.06% stronger performance.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.