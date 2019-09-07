ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) Comparing side by side

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 24.72 N/A 0.04 84.36 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.20 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ATIF Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ATIF Holdings Limited. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ATIF Holdings Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ATIF Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.