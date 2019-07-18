ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 22.34 N/A 0.04 109.49 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.83 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares and 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.