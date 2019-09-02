ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 27.15 N/A 0.04 84.36 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 29.29%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.