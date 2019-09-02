ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|27.15
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
ATIF Holdings Limited and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 29.29%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.