ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Contrasting side by side

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.22 N/A 0.04 84.36 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.46%. Competitively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 11.05% stronger performance.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.