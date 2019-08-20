ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Contrasting side by side

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|28.22
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
ATIF Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.46%. Competitively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 11.05% stronger performance.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
