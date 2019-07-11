ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Contrasting side by side

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 22.85 N/A 0.04 109.49 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 62.26 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ATIF Holdings Limited and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance while Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has 4.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.