ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Contrasting side by side

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|22.85
|N/A
|0.04
|109.49
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|62.26
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ATIF Holdings Limited and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
ATIF Holdings Limited and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.75%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|-5.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.74%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-3.45%
|-4.87%
|-8.25%
|-20.66%
|4.55%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance while Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has 4.55% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.
