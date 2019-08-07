ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.40 N/A 0.04 84.36 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 6.28 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 highlights ATIF Holdings Limited and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ATIF Holdings Limited is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ATIF Holdings Limited and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ATIF Holdings Limited and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s average price target is $45, while its potential upside is 3.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 22.34% stronger performance.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.