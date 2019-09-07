ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparing side by side

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|3
|24.72
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|39
|34.65
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Associated Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Associated Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
