ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Comparing side by side

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 24.72 N/A 0.04 84.36 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.65 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Associated Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Associated Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.