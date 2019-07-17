ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Comparing side by side

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 22.04 N/A 0.04 109.49 Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.34 N/A 0.85 18.55

Demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Apollo Investment Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ATIF Holdings Limited is currently more expensive than Apollo Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ATIF Holdings Limited and Apollo Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ATIF Holdings Limited and Apollo Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Apollo Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a -13.95% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.4%. Competitively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Apollo Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.