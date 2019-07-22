ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) Comparison side by side

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 23.00 N/A 0.04 109.49 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.37 N/A -1.62 0.00

Demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance while Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 12.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.