ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) Comparison side by side

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|23.00
|N/A
|0.04
|109.49
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|26.37
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|-5.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.74%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-1.24%
|-5.3%
|0.42%
|12.33%
|-8.79%
|12.6%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance while Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 12.6% stronger performance.
Summary
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.
