ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and 6661 (:) Contrasting side by side

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and 6661 (:) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 0.00 6.25M 0.04 84.36 6661 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 205,571,818.57% 0% 0% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.08% of 6661 are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors 6661.