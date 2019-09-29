ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and 6661 (:) Contrasting side by side

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and 6661 (:) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|6.25M
|0.04
|84.36
|6661
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|205,571,818.57%
|0%
|0%
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.08% of 6661 are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors 6661.
