Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 18.52 N/A -0.19 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk & Volatility

Athersys Inc. has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. Its rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Athersys Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential is 469.11% at a $7 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athersys Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 11.6%. Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.