Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Since Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 22.56 N/A -0.19 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athersys Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk & Volatility

Athersys Inc. has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Athersys Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 396.45% for Athersys Inc. with consensus price target of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares and 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Athersys Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.