Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 23.68 N/A -0.19 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athersys Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Athersys Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.33, and a 462.84% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has stronger performance than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.