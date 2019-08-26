Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 20.32 N/A -0.19 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Athersys Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Athersys Inc.’s current beta is 0.24 and it happens to be 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. Its rival Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athersys Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 451.18% for Athersys Inc. with consensus target price of $7. Competitively the consensus target price of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -11.50% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Athersys Inc. appears more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Athersys Inc. was less bearish than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.