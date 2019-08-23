Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 21.29 N/A -0.19 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Savara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

Athersys Inc. has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Savara Inc. has beta of 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Savara Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Savara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc. has a 422.39% upside potential and an average price target of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 44.9%. 2.3% are Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Savara Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.