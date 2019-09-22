Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Since Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 23.04 N/A -0.19 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 123 17.80 N/A -5.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

Athersys Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.2 Current Ratio and a 11.1 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

The consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 663.89%. On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 141.18% and its consensus price target is $199. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 95.9%. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.