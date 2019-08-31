Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

As Biotechnology companies, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 21.12 N/A -0.19 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 23.50 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athersys Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Athersys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athersys Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 526.32% for Athersys Inc. with consensus price target of $8.33. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 177.82%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has stronger performance than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.