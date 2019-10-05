Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

We will be comparing the differences between Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 47.27M -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Athersys Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Athersys Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 10,045,881,581.82% -58.1% -41.7% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 535,941,043.08% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

Athersys Inc.’s 0.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Athersys Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Athersys Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 702.92%. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 126.72%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Athersys Inc. seems more appealing than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 79.5% respectively. About 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has stronger performance than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.