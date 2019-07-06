Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

We are comparing Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.84 N/A -0.18 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 29.01 N/A -0.23 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

A 0.4 beta indicates that Athersys Inc. is 60.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.53 beta which is 47.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

The Current Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Athersys Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 332.10% and an $7 consensus target price.

Athersys Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 5.7%. Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Athersys Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Athersys Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.