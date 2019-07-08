Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

This is a contrast between Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.84 N/A -0.18 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.4 shows that Athersys Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.02 beta which is 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. Its rival Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.4 and 14.4 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Athersys Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 332.10%. Competitively the consensus price target of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, which is potential 50.56% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Athersys Inc. seems more appealing than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 13.19% respectively. Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Athersys Inc. was less bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Athersys Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.