Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

As Biotechnology companies, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 19.36 N/A -0.19 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 53.39 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Athersys Inc. and Epizyme Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Athersys Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s beta is 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Epizyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Athersys Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The average price target of Athersys Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 478.51%. On the other hand, Epizyme Inc.’s potential upside is 57.95% and its average price target is $20.17. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares and 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Athersys Inc. had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.