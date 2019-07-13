Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.96 N/A -0.18 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.54 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Athersys Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Volatility and Risk

Athersys Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.4 beta. Codexis Inc. has a -0.3 beta and it is 130.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Codexis Inc. are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Codexis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Athersys Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Athersys Inc. has an average target price of $7, and a 326.83% upside potential. Competitively Codexis Inc. has an average target price of $23.75, with potential upside of 24.93%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Athersys Inc. seems more appealing than Codexis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Athersys Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Athersys Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.