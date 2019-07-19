Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Since Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.05 N/A -0.18 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athersys Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.4 beta indicates that Athersys Inc. is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.44 beta and it is 244.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 369.80% for Athersys Inc. with consensus target price of $7. Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -1.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Athersys Inc. seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 19.9%. About 2% of Athersys Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Athersys Inc. was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Athersys Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.