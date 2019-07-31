Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 8.56 N/A -0.18 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1681.76 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athersys Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Athersys Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Aptorum Group Limited which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Athersys Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Athersys Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 396.45% for Athersys Inc. with average price target of $7. Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has an average price target of $22, with potential downside of -0.95%. Based on the data given earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. About 2% of Athersys Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Athersys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.