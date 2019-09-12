Athersys Inc. (ATHX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 23.42 N/A -0.19 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 171.15 N/A -2.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athersys Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

Athersys Inc. has a beta of 0.24 and its 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.3 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc.’s average target price is $8.33, while its potential upside is 469.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Athersys Inc. had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.