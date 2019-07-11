Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.59 N/A -0.18 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Risk & Volatility

Athersys Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.4. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1.

Analyst Recommendations

Athersys Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc. has a 343.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 12.5%. Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has 30.56% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Athersys Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.