Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Contrasting side by side

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 21.44 N/A -0.19 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.56 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility & Risk

Athersys Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.24. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athersys Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Athersys Inc. has a 422.39% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7. Competitively Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 268.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that Athersys Inc. looks more robust than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Athersys Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.