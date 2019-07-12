Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.71 N/A -0.18 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Athersys Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Athersys Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Risk and Volatility

Athersys Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.4 beta. Pulmatrix Inc. on the other hand, has 1.57 beta which makes it 57.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Athersys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 337.50% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Athersys Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Athersys Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.