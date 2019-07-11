Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.71 N/A -0.18 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 14.75 N/A 0.21 151.31

Demonstrates Athersys Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Athersys Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Principia Biopharma Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Athersys Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Athersys Inc. has a 337.50% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7. Principia Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average price target and a 28.70% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Athersys Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares and 95.7% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares. About 2% of Athersys Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has stronger performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.