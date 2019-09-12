Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Contrasting side by side

Since Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 21.88 N/A -0.19 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Risk and Volatility

Athersys Inc.’s current beta is 0.24 and it happens to be 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.5 beta is the reason why it is 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. Its rival Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Athersys Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 470.55% and an $8.33 average target price. Competitively Kura Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 34.23%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. About 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Athersys Inc. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.