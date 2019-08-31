Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Athersys Inc. has 19.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Athersys Inc. has 2.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

On first table we have Athersys Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.10% -41.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

The following data compares Athersys Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Athersys Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

Athersys Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 526.32%. The potential upside of the peers is 141.32%. Based on the results shown earlier, Athersys Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ view.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Athersys Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Athersys Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Athersys Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

A beta of 0.24 shows that Athersys Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Athersys Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Athersys Inc. does not pay a dividend.

On 3 of the 4 factors Athersys Inc.’s competitors beat Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.