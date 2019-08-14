Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 19.36 N/A -0.19 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 19 2.45 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athersys Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athersys Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

Athersys Inc. has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.81 beta and it is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Athersys Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

The consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 478.51%. On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 384.27% and its consensus price target is $25.86. The information presented earlier suggests that Athersys Inc. looks more robust than Clovis Oncology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 0% respectively. Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Athersys Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Athersys Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.