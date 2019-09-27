Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 1 -0.16 137.94M -0.19 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.87M -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Athersys Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 10,129,984,578.10% -58.1% -41.7% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 754,048,098.11% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.24 beta means Athersys Inc.’s volatility is 76.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.47 beta which makes it 53.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Athersys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 733.33% for Athersys Inc. with consensus target price of $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 1.6%. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.