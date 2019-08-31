Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 21.12 N/A -0.19 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 44.89 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athersys Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.24 beta means Athersys Inc.’s volatility is 76.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cellectis S.A. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Cellectis S.A. has 9.8 and 9.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athersys Inc. and Cellectis S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 526.32% for Athersys Inc. with average price target of $8.33. Competitively the average price target of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 217.49% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectis S.A., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Athersys Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.