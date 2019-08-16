Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparing side by side

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 19.68 N/A -0.19 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.39 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Athersys Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Athersys Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

Athersys Inc.’s current beta is 0.24 and it happens to be 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Aytu BioScience Inc. on the other hand, has 4.59 beta which makes it 359.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Aytu BioScience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 469.11% for Athersys Inc. with consensus target price of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.