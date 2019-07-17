Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Comparison side by side

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.53 N/A -0.18 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 23.05 N/A -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athersys Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athersys Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Athersys Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 345.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Athersys Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has 30.56% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.