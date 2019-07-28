Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.11 N/A -0.18 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.55 N/A -2.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athersys Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Athersys Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Athersys Inc. has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 2.21 beta is the reason why it is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. Its rival Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$7 is Athersys Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 366.67%. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 29.76%. Based on the data given earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 15.7%. Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has stronger performance than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.