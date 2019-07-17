Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

Since Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.53 N/A -0.18 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Athersys Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Athersys Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 345.86% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, which is potential 230.97% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. About 2% of Athersys Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has 30.56% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.