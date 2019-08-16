Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 19.68 N/A -0.19 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 2.86 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.24 shows that Athersys Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta which is 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and has 13.4 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Altimmune Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 469.11% and an $7 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 9.4% respectively. Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, Altimmune Inc. has 14.29% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.