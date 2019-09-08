Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparison side by side

Both Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 22.08 N/A -0.19 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 40.07 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Athersys Inc. and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Alector Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $8.33, with potential upside of 503.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Alector Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 59.1%. 2.3% are Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.