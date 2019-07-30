Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparison side by side

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 8.56 N/A -0.18 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athersys Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athersys Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

Athersys Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.4 beta. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.23 beta is the reason why it is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. Its rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Athersys Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Athersys Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 396.45%. Competitively the average price target of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 82.00% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Athersys Inc. appears more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Athersys Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has 30.56% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.