Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

As Biotechnology companies, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.14 N/A -2.21 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Athenex Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Athenex Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Athenex Inc. has a 41.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.93, while its potential upside is 646.97%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Athenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athenex Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 81.8%. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.