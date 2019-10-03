Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 0.21 40.62M -2.21 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 285,453,267.74% -109.1% -66.6% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,990,702.06% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.