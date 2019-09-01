Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

We will be contrasting the differences between Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.82 N/A -2.21 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Athenex Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.78% and an $20 average target price. On the other hand, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 263.64% and its average target price is $2. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.89% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -30.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.