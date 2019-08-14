Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 13.49 N/A -2.21 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Athenex Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Athenex Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.41% for Athenex Inc. with average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 2.82% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.