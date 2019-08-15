Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 13.49 N/A -2.21 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.08 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Athenex Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Athenex Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Athenex Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Athenex Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 31.41%. Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 134.85%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders owned 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.