Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.12 N/A -2.21 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athenex Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and has 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athenex Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Athenex Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 35.14%. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 74.32%. The results provided earlier shows that Synthorx Inc. appears more favorable than Athenex Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares. Comparatively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.